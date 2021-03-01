Black History doesn’t just end with February. In celebration of Black History Month and in support of the changing racial climates of the past year, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together to produce The Black Voices Project, meant to uplift and highlight both past and present Ohio State students, faculty, and alumni.
Black and Bold Magazine Black x Bold Magazine published its first print issue in November, 2020. In only its second year, Black x Bold Magazine has since delved into issues that effect — and connect — the interior of underrepresented communities at Ohio State.
The Lantern The student voice of Ohio State since 1881. As part of becoming a more inclusive space for students, The Lantern is committed to addressing race and diversity in reporting.
Elexis Edwards
Story: Tatyana Woodall Photo: Ohio State Department of Athletics
When it comes to being one of best, Elexis Edwards flips the script on both the competition and athletic inclusion.
Sadé Lindsay
Story: Jasmine Hilton Photo: Christian Harsa
Sadé Lindsay grew up a Buckeye and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio State. Soon to graduate with her Ph.D. in sociology, Lindsay will be taking along more than degrees from Ohio State, but also the sense of community she found along the way.
Darryl Hood
Story: Bella Czajkowski Photo: Christian Harsa
Although generational advocacy runs in his family, Darryl Hood is special - he launched his fight for racial equity at only 8 years old.
Lujuana Carson is a housekeeping manager in the Office of Student Life. In this story, she shares her experience as a housekeeper and what it’s like to be a staff member at Ohio State.
Joey Oteng
Story: Ashley Kimmel Photo: Courtesy of Joey Oteng
Joey Oteng takes his crusade for justice outside of his law classroom through successful social media campaigns.
Judson Jeffries
Story: Owen Milnes Photo: Courtesy of Judson Jeffries
Good professors explain things well, but great professors explain things and inspire students to action. Judson Jeffries, a professor in African American and African studies at Ohio State, aspires to be a great professor, saying it is his calling to teach young minds to navigate the world.
Donovan Hewitt
Story: Keaton Maisano Photo: Christian Harsa
Ohio State sophomore gymnast Donovan Hewitt navigates his life as a student-athlete and uses his athletics platform to inspire change.
Matthew Hayes
Story: Chantal Brown Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Hayes
Matthew Hayes reflects on his journey after fencing for over a decade.
Bethany Davis
Story: Akayla Gardner Photo: Courtesy of Bethany Davis
Bethany Davis thought she was making the safe choice going to a small, out-of-state university after high school in 2008. But her experiences brought her to the campus of her parents’ alma mater.
Faith Metlock
Story: Kasie Rogers Photo: Christian Harsa
With eye-catching visuals and interactive infographics, one Ohio State student takes it upon herself to combat health bias in medicine.