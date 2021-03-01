Black Voices at

Ohio State

Black History doesn’t just end with February.

In celebration of Black History Month and in support of the changing racial climates of the past year, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together to produce The Black Voices Project, meant to uplift and highlight both past and present Ohio State students, faculty, and alumni.

Black and Bold Magazine

Black x Bold Magazine published its first print issue in November, 2020. In only its second year, Black x Bold Magazine has since delved into issues that effect — and connect — the interior of underrepresented communities at Ohio State.

The Lantern

The student voice of Ohio State since 1881. As part of becoming a more inclusive space for students, The Lantern is committed to addressing race and diversity in reporting.